Minister of state for industry, trade and investment, Ambassador Mariam Yalwaji Katagum and others have celebrated the former executive director of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Eugenia Abu, on her 60th birthday.

At an event to mark her 60th birthday celebration, tagged: “Sixty For Sixty – The Wisdom Conversation,” the minister described Eugenia as a woman of substance who wears so many hats-as wife, a mother, a sister, and a good friend to many.

Eugenia is a writer, poet and media consultant who is best known as a Former News Anchor and Correspondent for the NTA, a role she played for close to two decades and perhaps more.

Katagum said, “This wonderful woman has also decided, out of her wisdom, to give back to the society, by establishing the Eugenia Abu Media Centre, an idea that most obviously emanated from her realisation that, if as a seven-year-old she had become a writer, then there are probably a lot of young minds out there wanting the kind of support which she has so graciously provided. Organising a summer Boot Camp for Writing, for well over 11 years, for children between the ages of 7-14 years is not a merel feat and this she has been doing for so many years.

“I must also, at this point, thank Mr. Abu for his patience and all the support that he has given which have contributed tremendously to the success of our dear sister.

“I must also thank him for his patience in those 1004 days when we would barge into the family home and carry on as two young ladies with our children while he sits quietly and only interjects occasionally. So, thank you, Mr. Abu.”

Also, Ferdinand Agu, in his epilogue on the “Conversation on Wisdom” described Eugenia as an icon, the lady with a verve for life, an inner sheen, an air of the transcendental, an eternal youthfulness and a perennial beauty that defines the years.

“We know Eugenia as an ace broadcaster, creative writer and poet. She is the mellifluous voice that brought the news to our living rooms – about events at home and from afar.

“Beyond newscasting, she captivated our attention with her “Tales from the Main Road” or the “Five Favourite Books” with Eugenia Abu,” he said.

On her part, Abu urged young journalists to invest in training and always stay behind in the office to learn from their senior colleagues.

She also urged young people to give more deep thought to whatever they’re doing, saying that they need to work more on being polite. “Young people must learn from older people. Young Journalists should be kind, a little more patient, work, read hard, and most importantly be knowledgeable.”

Abu said, “60-for-60” brings people in their 60s to talk about wisdom and to the discussion around wisdom and have some time together.

“I am very thankful to God, my husband who has been my anchor, and my parents who made it possible for me to go to school to have a good education,” she said.