Court Dissolves 21-year Loveless Marriage On Wife’s Request

Center-Igboro Area Court, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital has dissolved a 21-year-old marriage between Isiwatu Ibrahim and Mumini Kadri over the latter’s alleged lack of love for his wife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim, the petitioner, had on February 2, 2023, filed for divorce and custody of the children on grounds of lack of love.

The presiding judge, Malam AbdulQadir Umar, pronounced the dissolution of the wedlock following the wife’s insistence and inability of the two families of the couple to reconcile their differences.

Umar granted Isiwatu, the petitioner, custody of their four children and ordered that she should observe the three months Iddah period before remarrying as stipulated by Islamic rites.

Ibrahim had informed the court that she was ready to cater for the feeding and maintenance of the children with or without the respondent’s assistance.

The respondent, however, pleaded with the court to help save his marriage to his wife.