The Institute of Continuing Education, (lCE), Warri, Delta State has been evicted from its permanent site.

This followed a court judgement delivered in favour of the Baptist Church, Warri, which shared boundary with the institution.

At the time of filing this report, the main gate of the institution had been sealed with a concrete wall.

The institute has also been relocated to not too distant Cavagina Primary School, along Warri/ Sapele road.

The commissioner for higher education, Prof Nyerovwo Tonukari, confirmed that the institution lost an over 10 years legal battle for ownership of the land where the institution was along Okere road to the church.

He disclosed that it was the ministry of basic and secondary education in the state that relocated the institution to Cavagina Primary School.

According to him, the relocation is a permanent arrangement by the ministry.