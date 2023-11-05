A 25-year-old man, Idorenyin Udoh Umoh, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a state High Court at Ikot Ekpene local government judicial division in Akwa Ibom State for raping a 17 year-old girl.

The man, according to the court documents was on trial since May 2022 for raping the girl from the same community.

Justice Charles Ikpe found him guilty and convicted him at the weekend.

Justice Ikpe found him guilty of the offense of assault and sentenced him to two years in prison in another charge.

The case file revealed that the convict had accosted the girl who was accompanied by her friend to pick some mangoes behind their family compound at Utu Ikpe and threatened them while her friend ran away.

The girl also ran into a nearby bush, but the man chased her, and at close range, hit her head with a stone, overpowered her and raped her in the bush,

Umoh, who was arrested on May 25, 2022 in Utu Ikpe village, LEADERSHIP SUNDAY gathered, was prosecuted by the state through the Ministry of Justice.