Justice Hadizat Rabiu-Shagari of the Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced two women, Osunabi Fatimoh and Olayinka Eniola to 24 months imprisonment for trafficking a 21 years old woman to Libya for prostitution.

Justice Rabiu-Shagari jailed the convicts after she found them guilty of two out of the three-count charge of conspiracy and trafficking in person, made against them by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP).

The convicts were accused of recruiting their victim, Yilu Motunrayo, for prostitution, facilitating foreign trips or travel aimed at promoting prostitution, forcing persons into prostitution, organizing foreign travel which promotes prostitution; subjecting persons and individuals to sexual exploitation; harbouring persons to prostitution and hiring of persons to Libya to be used for forced labour.

The prosecutor, Mrs Becky Jibo insisted that the offences are contrary to sections 15(a),16, 19(b) of the NAPTIP Act, 2015 and punishable under the relevant provisions of the same Act.

The convict had pleaded not guilty to the charge.

During the convicts’ trial, Mrs Jibo had called two witnesses, the victim of the crime and the Investigation Officer, who both testified against the convicts.

The prosecutor equally tendered the convicts’ confessional statements, as well as the statement of the victim.

ADVERTISEMENT

In convicting and sentencing the two women who are residents of 5 Itun-Oloja Street Poka, Epe, and, 6 Odoroga Street, Odoragusin-Epe, Lagos State, the judge held that the prosecution has successfully proven the charges against them beyond all reasonable doubts.

The court also held that the convicts were unable to contradict all prosecution’s evidence and that they admitted committing the offences in their confessional statements.

Justice Rabiu-Shagari, after sentencing his convicts, held that the period of their jail-term starts from December 7, 2022.

The charges against them read: “That you OSUNABI FATIMOH, (F), 39years of the age of No.5 It-Oloja Street Poka, Epe, Lagos State on or about December 2014 at Ibeju Agbe behind Yemsonat Filling Station, Epe expressway, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court procured yilu motunrayo (f) 21 years of age of Araromi Street, ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State for prostitution in Libya

and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(a) of the Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2003 as amended and punishable under the same Section of the Act.

“That you OLAYINKA ENIOLA, (F) 38, years of age of No. 6 Odoroga Street, Odoragusin-Epe, Lagos State and Gift (f) (now at large), on or about December 2014 at Epe, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court organized foreign travel which promotes prostitution in Libya for Yilu motunrayo (f) 21 years of age of Araromi Street, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 16 of the Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2003 as amended and punishable under the same Section of the Act.

“That you OSUNABI FATIMOH,(F), 39years of age of No.5 lItun-Oloia Street Poka, Epe, Lagos State, OLAYINKA ENIOLA, (F) 38years of the age of No. 6 Odoroga Street, Odoragusin-Epe, Lagos State and Gift (f) ( now at large), on or about December 2014 at Epe, Lagos-State within the jurisdiction of the Federal High Court deceitfully induced Yilu motunrayo (f) 21 years of age of Araromi Street, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos State to go from Lagos to Libya for prostitution and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 19(b) of the Trafficking in Persons Prohibition Law Enforcement and Administration Act 2003 as amended and punishable under the same Section of the Act.”