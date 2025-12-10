A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has sentenced a Kano-based businessman, Abdulrahman Adam, to three years in prison for diverting a container loaded with goods worth millions of naira and forging Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) documents to evade payment of statutory duties.

Adam, a 41-year-old resident of Gwammaja area of Kano, was arraigned by the Customs on a one-count charge bordering on diversion of a customs container and forgery of official documents, contrary to Section 228(1) of the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and punishable under the same provision.

Advertisement

Delivering judgment, the trial judge, Justice Musa Shua’ibu, found the defendant guilty and consequently sentenced him to three years in prison with an option of N3 million as fine.

“The defendant is hereby convicted as charged. He is to serve a prison term of three years with an option of fine of N3 million,” Justice Shua’ibu ruled.

The court held that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, noting that the offence was detrimental to government revenue and the integrity of the Customs’ clearance process.

Speaking after the judgment, the prosecution counsel and Director of Legal Services of the Nigeria Customs Service, Smart Akande, said the actions of the convict deprived the Service and the federal government of lawful customs duties and fees that should have accrued from the consignment.

Akande described the judgment as a landmark decision that would serve as a strong warning to individuals and syndicates involved in the diversion of containers and falsification of customs documents.

He stressed that Customs would continue to intensify enforcement and prosecution efforts to check revenue leakages and safeguard the nation’s economic interests.

Earlier, the defendant had pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him in court.