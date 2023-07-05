Court Joins Education Ministry In Suit Against Exams On Saturdays

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court has joined the federal ministry of education in a suit filed by a Seventh-day Adventist member seeking to stop the conduct of examinations and elections on Saturdays.

The court also joined the Council of Legal Education in the suit following an application by the plaintiff that the two agencies be joined in the suit.

A member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Mr Ugochukwu Uchenwa, filed a legal action seeking an order of court to stop the conduct of examinations and elections on Saturdays.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, yesterday, counsel to the plaintiff, Mr Benjamin Amaefule told the court that he had an application for joinder pending in court.

Amaefule told the court that the application which was filed on March 29 and brought pursuant to the relevant authority was seeking the joinder of Counsel for Legal Education and the Federal Ministry of Education to the suit.