Defamation: Court Awards N5.5m Damages To Kanu’s Lawyer

The Federal Capital Territory (FCTA) High Court, Abuja has awarded N5.5 million as damages to Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lawyer to the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Ejiofor had dragged a human rights activist and executive director of Due Process Advocates, Emeka Ugwuonye, to the court demanding N5.1billion alleged defamatory publication.

One of the defamatory materials was said to have been published and circulated to third parties on the internet on February 5, 2022, and continued till February 8, 2022.

On June 8, 2023, Justice Njideka Nwosu-Iheme, gave judgement in favour of Kanu’s lawyer.

The court found and held that all the publications made by the said Emeka Ugwuonye were false and an unjustifiable attack on my reputation; and thus, injurious to his office, profession and calling.

The court consequently ordered “That the publications variously made by the Defendant (Emeka Ugwuonye) of and concerning the Claimant (Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor) on the 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th and 12th of February, 2022, the particulars of which are contained in the Statement of Claim, are defamatory of the Claimant (Sir Ejiofor).