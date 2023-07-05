IFAD Distributes Inputs To Benue Farmers

International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) value chain development programme in collaboration with the federal government on Tuesday distributed farm inputs amounting to N52, 000,000 to 300 cassava and rice farmers in Benue State.

The state programme coordinator, Mr Emmanuel Igbaukum disclosed this during the flag off ceremony of the distribution in Makurdi.

According to him, “the youths will also be supported with tricycles, power tillers, knack sack sprayers, water pumps, thrashers, direct seeders, rice milling machines, scales, bag closers, packaging materials.

“Other inputs include grater, pressers, wet hammer, fryers, sieving machine, weighing scales and bag closer,” Igbaukum said.

He said IFAD-VCDP had prioritsed non-diversion of fertilisers and other agro-inputs as well as quality of fertilizers to be distributed to the farmers.

He lamented that IFAD-VCDP had received reports of substandard fertilizers being sold to farmers, stressing that it cannot be tolerated.