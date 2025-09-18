A Nigerian Army General Court Martial sitting at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos, Plateau State, has sentenced Private Lukman Musa to death by hanging after finding him guilty of murder.

Musa was convicted for the killing of Mr. Abdulrahman Isa in Azare town, Bauchi State.

The verdict was made public on Thursday night in a post on the Nigerian Defence Academy’s (NDA) Facebook page.

“The Nigerian Army General Court Martial sitting at Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Jos, has sentenced Private Lukman Musa to death by hanging. He was found guilty of the murder of Mr. Abdulrahman Isa, in Azare town, Bauchi State,” the NDA wrote.

According to evidence presented during trial, Musa conspired with an accomplice, identified simply as Mr. Oba, to lure Isa into his residence under the guise of helping him move personal belongings.

Once inside, Musa struck the unsuspecting rider on the head with a wooden object, rendering him unconscious, before strangling him to death.

In a bid to conceal the crime, the duo stuffed Isa’s lifeless body into a sack and dumped it between Shira and Yala villages in Bauchi State. They later sold off the victim’s tricycle, exposing the premeditated nature of the killing.

Military prosecutors further revealed that investigators recovered 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition from Musa’s possession without lawful authority.

In his ruling, Brigadier General Bello, president of the Court Martial, described Musa’s conduct as “barbaric, heartless, and a gross violation of military ethics and values.”

“You mercilessly metamorphosed from a defender of citizens to a killer. Your action is an embarrassment and disgrace to the Nigerian Army,” Bello declared.

Musa was sentenced to death by hanging for culpable homicide, contrary to Section 220 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 221. He also received two years’ imprisonment for unlawful possession of ammunition, contrary to Section 8(1) of the Firearms Act.

In addition, the court ordered that Musa be dismissed from the Nigerian Army with ignominy, stripped of his rank, and denied all privileges.

Major Aminu Mairuwa, Acting Deputy Director of Legal Services, 3 Division, said the ruling reinforced the Army’s zero tolerance for indiscipline.

“This judgment signifies the Nigerian Army’s resolve to ensure that no personnel operates outside the law or laid-down standard operating procedures. This is a clear demonstration that no personnel is above the law. The Army remains committed to justice, order, and professionalism,” Mairuwa told journalists after the verdict.

The Court Martial was convened under the authority of Major General Folunsho Oyinlola, General Officer Commanding 3 Division and Commander of Operation Enduring Peace.

For the grieving family of the slain tricycle operator, Thursday’s ruling provided some measure of closure.

Anas Isa, elder brother of the deceased, expressed relief after the judgment, “We are very happy with what the court has done. We never believed justice would be served this way, but today we are grateful.”

Similarly, Jamilu Aliyu, Isa’s stepbrother, thanked the Nigerian Army and the GOC for ensuring justice.

“This verdict has brought peace to our family,” he said.