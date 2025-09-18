In an electrifying start to their Champions League campaign, Marcus Rashford showcased his exceptional talent by scoring twice to lead FC Barcelona to a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Thursday night.

The match marked Rashford’s first appearance in the famous Barcelona colours, and he wasted no time in making his mark.

The England international opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 23rd minute, connecting perfectly with a cross from the left flank.

His precise positioning and aerial prowess left Newcastle’s defence scrambling, setting the tone for an impressive performance.

Rashford’s second goal came shortly after the half-time break, as he produced a dazzling individual effort. Receiving the ball just outside the box, he elegantly weaved through the Newcastle defence before unleashing a stunning strike that found the back of the net, sending the travelling Barcelona fans into raptures.

Barcelona, the reigning La Liga champions, displayed their dominance throughout the match, controlling possession and creating numerous chances. Newcastle, while spirited in their approach, struggled to convert opportunities into goals, with Barcelona’s defence holding firm.

The victory not only marks a strong start for Barcelona in the prestigious tournament but also highlights Rashford’s rapid adaptation to his new surroundings.

Following the match, he expressed his delight at contributing to the team’s success, stating, “It’s a great feeling to score and help the team win. We’re off to a strong start in the Champions League, and I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.”

As the group stage progresses, Barcelona will be keen to build on this momentum, with their next challenge set to be a home fixture against a formidable opponent.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will look to regroup and find their footing as they seek to bounce back from this setback.

With Rashford in such fine form, Barcelona fans will be optimistic about their team’s prospects in Europe this season.