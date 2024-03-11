Justice Deinde Dipeolu of the Federal High Court, Lagos has ordered the final forfeiture of 36 exotic cars, allegedly stolen from residential driveways and company car lots in Canada and shipped to Nigeria.

Justice Dipeolu, who had earlier in November 2023 ordered the temporary forfeiture of the cars, issued the final order after no person or organisation came forward to claim them.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had through one of its lawyers, Abdul Rasheed, asked the court for the order under section 44(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic Nigeria 1999 (as amended), section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and the court’s inherent jurisdiction.

The lawyer had also informed the court that they had complied with its order made on November 30, 2023, by advertising the interim forfeiture order on page 19 of a national newspaper on January 30, 2024.

He further stated that no person or party has filed any counter claim to the forfeiture.

The respondents in the suit numbered FHC/L/CS/2051/2023 are Wilmon Autos Nigeria Limited, Ikeoyi Enterprises, Ichie Autos, Bounce Autos, Assured Motors Emeko Auto, CNC Auto, Green Hill Auto, First Core Auto; Samuel Motors, Unique Motors, Nice and Rich Auto, Overall Properties, GIDI Auto and Chris Jane Auto Nigeria Limited.

The auto shops where the cars are recovered are located in Lekki-Ajah, Ojodu-Berger, Ikeja, Festac Town, Magodo, and Ikota-Lekki areas of Lagos.

The forfeited cars included a 2017 Model Toyota Rav, ash colour; 2019 Toyota Tacoma 2019 Model, silver colour; 2019 Lexus RX 350 grey colour, Lexus RX350 black colour; 2019 Model 5 FORD FI50 black colour; 2018 Model Honda CRV, black colour; 2020 Toyota Tacoma black colour; Dodge black colour; Land Rover and 2020 Lexus RX 350 Jeep, among others.