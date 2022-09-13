The Magistrate Court 2 in Warri, Delta State has ordered the case file of the missing crown of Warri Kingdom to be returned to the administrative Magistrate for reassignment to another Magistrate.

The court headed by headed by MrsEjiro H. Diejomaoh said the reason was “due to recurrent personal issues that have emerged in the course of the proceedings”.

One of the prime witnesses, Comrade Emmanuel Aginejuone who spoke outside the court premises, said the court drew the attention of the prosecution counsel to the reply it did to a petition filed by the defence, seeking the withdrawal of fiat.

The court was equally copied in the initial petition by the defendant, a reason the prosecution deemed it fit to pass through same route.

He said, “At this stage, the court informed parties that due to recurrent personal issues that have emerged in the course of the proceedings, it was minded to recuse itself in the interest of justice.

“Accordingly, the court ordered the case file to be returned to the administrative Magistrate for reassignment to another Magistrate. Both parties thanked the Court for the decision,” he said.