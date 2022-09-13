Governor of Imo State Hope Uzodimma has advised churches to be wary of partisan politics, just as he admonished the clergy to resist the temptation of converting God’s houses and pulpits as soap boxes for political campaigns.

The governor spoke at the Holy Trinity Catholic Cathedral, Orlu in Imo State on the occasion of the opening session of the second plenary of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN).

In what looks like a reminder to the church and the clergy that their roles are cut out for them, governor Uzodimma said there is need to preserve the norms that make the clergy’s moral authority inviolable.

His words: “Your Graces and Lordships, permit me to also point out, with every sense of responsibility, that I do not think it is right for some members of the clergy to convert God’s house and the pulpit to the soap box for campaigns for their preferred candidates or parties in an election season or anytime in the election cycle.

“Sadly, this has become the norm in many of our churches. My worry is that if the church drags itself into partisan politics, then it would have lost its moral authority to pontificate because it has made itself an interested party.

“Indeed, the church cannot be in the moral pedestal to preach against certain conducts of the society, if it has not gone through purification by purging itself of those who are diminishing its authority.

“I believe that true sanctification can only come when the church presents itself as a living testament of good, impartial and temperate conduct. It is my sincere hope that one of your resolutions from this conference will be to condemn members of the clergy who use their positions and the church for political ends,” he said in his address to the bishops.

MrUzodimma said some priests under have through inciting sermons also taken it upon themselves to inflame passions, instead of abating them. He said he has noticed with dismay that some members of the clergy have also become open canvassers for separatism and secession.”

“Sadly, they also use the sacred pulpit to do this,” he said, adding: “This should not be the case. The need for the church to remain on high moral standards includes abstaining from fiery comments that seem to highlight and promote our differences rather than on the things that unite us.”

Governor Uzodimma pleaded with the Catholic bishops to take a critical look at the concerns he raised as they begin their meeting, noting that for years since the birth of CBCN, their position has always been taken seriously by the society.

In his opening address, Archbishop Ugorji said some of the issues that the conference would deliberate upon include insecurity, the forth coming general election, corruption in the country, unemployment, youth restiveness and general affairs in the Catholic Church.

In his remarks as chairman of the occasion, Dr. ABC Orjiakor among other things pleaded with the Catholic leadership to help secure family lives in the society today that is being threatened by divorce.

Orjiakor admonished them to devote their time to praying fervently for the nation so as to overcome most of the things plaguing her currently even as he solicited a healthier relationship between the bishops and the Laity.