Kaduna State High court has ruled in favour of the Islamic Movement In Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ite group that the seized items from its members which include vehicles, Motorcycles among others be released.

The case with file number; KDH/KAD/1131/21 between Mohammed Auwal Yakubu and others vs commissioner of police, came before Justice Amina Bello of the Kaduna High Court some months ago with the plaintiffs pleading for the release of their seized items.

Members of the Islamic sect on Saturday, 12th December, 2015 clashed with men of the Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State, an incidence that led to the death of some members of the religious sect during which some of their members were arrested and items seized.

While the Nigerian Army accused the Shiite followers of attempting to assassinate the then Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, the Shi’ite movement, said the soldiers simply decided to attack the “defenceless people.”

The counsel to the plaintiffs, Mark Abbo, noted that over 80 items comprises of vehicles Keke-NAPEP and some motorcycles were seized from members of the movement.

“The case has to do with the seizure of vehicles belonging to members of the Shiite movement in 2015 by men of the Nigerian Army.

“You know a good number of them were arrested, tried and discharged. But despite their discharge, their seized items are still being held on by the state. We wrote severally to the state to release the seized items, in view of the fact that they suspects have been discharged, when they didn’t comply with our request for the release of the seized items, we had to approach the court by way of originating summon.

“Thank God, the trial judge, Justice Amina Ahmad Bello of court 11 Kaduna State High court has ruled in our favour and has ordered that the seized items be released to my clients,” he said.