Plans have been initiated by Gombe State to enrol students of all tertiary institutions in the state into its newly introduced health insurance scheme known as ‘GOHEALTH’

The executive secretary of the scheme, Dr Abubakar Musa, stated this during a media parley organised by GOHEALTH to working journalists in the state held at Custodian Hotel, Gombe.

He said the agency would liaise with the management of the schools to channel the medical levies paid by students annually into the scheme for better utilization and service delivery.

He said the management of the Gombe State University (GSU) had already keyed into the programme adding that the idea had been sold to ministry of higher education so that all other institutions would also key into it to give students quality health care delivery services.

According to him, GOHEALTH was introduced by the present administration of Governor Inuwa Yahaya to enable all residents of the state access health care services at affordable prices.

This is even as he promised that a special arrangement would be made to make travellers to benefit from the health insurance scheme under the GOHEALTH whereby if they are involved in accidents anywhere, they could be treated in any National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) accredited hospital in any state of the federation.