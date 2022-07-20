A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has remanded two bank workers and four others at the Abolongo Correctional Centre in Oyo town over robbery.

The six suspects were remanded at the correctional centre following an order given by the Chief Magistrate Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan.

The accused include; Mayowa Kehinde, Abass Aderoju, Akeem Adeniyi, Abass Azeez, Ridwan Eniola, and Mistura Akinrinade.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the six accused persons were ordered to be kept in the correctional facility over an alleged planned bank robbery.

Mr. Emmanuel Idowu, who is the Chief Magistrate, did not take the plea of the defendants due to lack of jurisdiction.

He, therefore, ordered their remand at the correctional facility.

Idowu added that the suspects would be kept at the correctional centre pending advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

He adjourned the matter till September 29, 2022 for mention.

It was learnt that the accused were charged with five-count charges bothering on conspiracy and armed robbery.

They were alleged to have planned an attack on Fidelity Bank, Mokola branch in Ibadan.

Police prosecutor, Iyabo Oladoyin, told the court that the defendants conspired to rob the bank.

She also alleged that the accused were planning to carry out a robbery attack on another new generation bank within the Ibadan metropolis when they were arrested at their hideout in June this year.

“The defendants were nabbed at their Agara Odo-Ona hideout along Akala Expressway, Ibadan, on Monday, June 13, at about 9: 00 p.m,” Oladoyin said.