The Magistrate’s Court No. 70 in Kano State has remanded four persons in prison custody for conspiracy to commit theft.

The accused, Nuhu Auwalu, Yakubu Bala, Emmanuel Luka, and Safianu Abdullahi, allegedly stole 80 aircraft brake units from Azman Airlines at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano.

According to the charge sheet, the security guard of Azman Airlines conspired with the accused to commit the theft, which was reported by Otaru Bashir, an employee of the airline, on December 11, 2024. The accused, however, denied any the allegations.

During the court session, it was revealed that three brake units were found in Yakubu Bala’s possession during the investigation.

The court, presided over by Justice Faruk Ibrahim Umar, remanded the accused persons in a correctional facility and scheduled the next hearing for February 11, 2025.