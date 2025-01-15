Super Eagles Team B will be up against Senegal, Sudan and the Republic of Congo in Group D of the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), which has now been postponed to August 2025.

The tournament will be jointly hosted by Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.

At the draw for the championship held inside the famous Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi, Kenya, on Wednesday evening, joint-hosts Kenya head group A that also includes Morocco, Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

Kenya and 2018 winners Morocco will clash in the opening match of the tournament.

Tanzania, another joint-hosts, head group B, and will confront Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Central African Republic – conquerors of Cameroon. All five will fight for two slots in the knockout rounds.

Uganda, the third joint-hosts, will battle Niger Republic, Guinea and two wild card holders to be determined by the Confederation of African Football, in group C.

GROUP A: Kenya, Morocco, Angola, DR Congo, Zambia

GROUP B: Tanzania, Madagascar, Mauritania, Burkina Faso, Central African Republic

GROUP C: Uganda, Niger Republic, Guinea, Wild Card 2, Wild Card 1

GROUP D: Senegal, Congo Brazzaville, Sudan, Nigeria