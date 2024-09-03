Governors elected on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday described the threat by the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike to set fire in their states for supporting their counterpart in Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, as irresponsible and unbridled.

The governors in a statement signed by its Director General, Emmanuel Agbo, also said their resolve to support Fubara remains unchanged, adding that the threat by Wike has caused significant concerns that has been raised in the public space regarding the unity and peaceful coexistence within the party.

The forum therefore called on the heads of the national security apparatuses to take note of threats by Wike to stoke the fire of violence at the sub-nationals, noting that no one is above the laws of the land.

“The statements and threats to peaceful coexistence made by Wike to “Put fire” in the PDP controlled States are unbridled, irresponsible and without ambiguity, totally unacceptable as it undermines efforts to build and maintain peace, cohesion, collaboration and mutual respect amongst leaders and members of the party. It is rather unfortunate that this is coming from someone who was once a member of this highly revered forum as a former governor.

“The Forum has always maintained “A Touch One Touch All” philosophy and individually and collectively stand by and support each other no matter the circumstances. A tradition Wike tremendously enjoyed in his days of travail as governor. Thus, we therefore maintain that our position on the affairs of the PDP in Rivers State, as unanimously resolved at our 2024, 3rd and 4th Meetings held in Enugu and Taraba States respectively are not subject to review by any individual, no matter how highly placed.

“We wish to emphasise that neither is the position of the Forum personal nor does it by any stretch of the imagination, undermine the relevance of any stakeholder in the party.

“Rather, as loyal party faithful, members of the Forum remain committed to that pristine practice that was intended to guarantee order, eliminate conflicting centres of loyalty epitomised by the situation in Rivers State and guard against distracting the Governor in the prosecution of his mandate. Wike benefitted wholly from that arrangement.

“We are irrevocably committed to working with the National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party, the PDP, in ensuring that Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State is conferred with all the privileges he is entitled to as a Governor elected on the platform of our party, both at the state and national levels

“Our undiluted commitment to the unity of our party is paramount. The PDP has always been a party that values unity and collective progress. The recent actions of the governors, including their support for Governor Fubara, reflect their dedication to these values. It is crucial for all party members, including Wike, to work together towards common goals rather than pursuing personal vendettas.

“The Forum insists that it is incumbent on the National Working Committee of the PDP to invoke both official provisions and unofficial good offices platforms to find an amicable solution to the crisis in its Rivers State chapter.

“Similarly, if indeed the larger interests of Rivers State is their individual motivation, the warring parties should allow themselves to be guided by a spirit of give and take and eschewing, at all times, the incendiary posturing that inflames passions among their followers.

“It is inevitable for us to encourage dialogue and reconciliation continuously. The PDP has established mechanisms for addressing grievances and resolving conflicts, such as the recently constituted disciplinary and reconciliation committees; thus it is important for Wike to engage with these processes constructively, as dialogue and reconciliation are the pathways to resolving differences and strengthening the party.

“The Forum calls on the heads of the national security apparatuses to take note of threats by Wike to stoke the fire of violence at the sub-nationals as no one is above the laws of the land.”