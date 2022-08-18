An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court, on Thursday, remanded a 28-year-old security guard, Kaura Joseph, for allegedly stealing items worth N1.8m from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Ilorin in Kwara State.

The Police First Information Report (FIR) stated that Joseph was apprehended by his vigilante colleagues at the University’s second gate while trying to escape with one surface air conditioner.

The FIR added that the accused confessed to have stolen the air conditioner and ther items including four sets of computer, grinding machines, six stabilizers, one cooler, laptops and stationaries sometime in June, 2022 at the same faculty building.

“The defendant further confessed that he has keys to gain entrance into the laboratory offices, adding that he sold all the stolen items amounting to N1.8million to an unknown passers-by,” the FIR stated.

The prosecutor, Abdullahi Sanni, urged the court to take cognisance of the motion exparte attached to the defendant’s charges, saying the court should decide the matter according to law.

Magistrate Jumoke Bangboye ordered that the accused be remanded at the Correctional Centre in Ilorin.

The Magistrate adjourned the matter to September 9, 2022.