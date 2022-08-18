The Lagos State government, on Thursday, extended the ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada’ to four more local government areas (LGAs) and six Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the State.

The State Commissioner for Transportation, Frederick Oladeinde, disclosed this to journalists at a press conference held in Alausa, Ikeja, on the Phase 2 total ban on commercial motorcycles operations in the State.

Oladeinde said: “Based on the apparent positive impact of the ban and the resolution of the Stakeholders’ forum, Mr. Governor has approved the ban of Okada in another four LGs and their respective Five (5) LCDAs for the second Phase of the total ban, in addition to the on-going ban in the six LGs and their respective LCDAs.

“For the purpose of emphasis, the state government is now banning Okada Operations in the following Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas in a bid to further promote the Safety and Security of lives and properties in the state.”

The affected areas include Kosofe local government area; Ikosi-Isherri LCDA; Agboyi-Ketu LCDA; Oshodi-Isolo local government area; Isolo LCDA, and Egigbo LCDA.

Others, according to the Commissioner are Shomolu local government area; Bariga LCDA; Mushin local government area, and Odi-Olowo LCDA.

The decision, Oladeinde said, “is to further consolidate on the achievements made so far with particular reference to decline in Accident and Crime rate as well as to continue to bring sanity to our communities within the state.

“While the ban is in force, the public are advised to resort to alternative and sustainable means of transportation provided in the state such as the First and Last Mile Transport Scheme, the BRT Scheme, the Lagos e-hailing taxi Scheme (Lagride) and other acceptable mode of transportation to go about their daily activities.”

It would be recalled that on June 1, the ban on commercial motorcycles took effect in six local government areas and nine LCDAs of the State, including major roads.

Oladeinde further noted that the government’s existing interventions aimed at empowering her residents “should equally be accessed as an alternative means of livelihood for the affected riders.

“These interventions are coordinated by the following MDAs: Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA); (vocational training) Ministry of Wealth Creations and Employment; (internship programmes) Office of Civic Engagement; Office of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) (Loan for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs, Lagos Economic Acceleration Programme “LEAP”); Ministry of Agriculture (Agric YES); Ministry of Education (CodeLagos Scheme) and many others.

He added that in view of the foregoing, “The state government has directed the Nigeria Police Force, and the Lagos Command with all relevant stakeholders’ (i.e Army, Navy, Air force, other Security and Law enforcement formations within the State) to be complimented by the “Anti-Okada Squad” that will be deployed to these new locations in a bid to stimulate seamless implementation and enforcement of the phase 2 ban in the state.”