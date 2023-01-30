An Ilorin Magistrate’s Court has remanded a 42-year-old housewife, Lola Abdulsalam, in a Correctional facility for allegedly pouring hot water on her co-wife, Bilikisu Abdulsalam

The Police First Information Report (FIR) said Lola, who is the younger wife, reportedly insulted and assaulted Bilikisu while she was removing a dead rat at the back door of their house.

The FIR added that the accused started beating Bilikisu with broom, calling her witch before she went into the kitchen to get boiled water, which she poured on her body, leaving her face and breasts severely burnt.

The Police Prosecutor, ASP Zacheous Folorunsho, urged the Court to remand Lola in custody pending the completion of Police investigation on the matter.

In his ruling, Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki, granted the prosecutor’s application and ordered that Lola should be remanded at Oke-Kura correctional facility in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He, therefore, adjourned the matter to March 6, 2023.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the victim was rushed to the cottage hospital, Olorunshogo, Ilorin, where she was admitted for treatment of her burns.