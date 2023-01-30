Afrobeats star, David Agboola, popularly known as King David The Great, has revealed that he endeavour to connect all his music with all walks of life, varying from Hip-Hop to Dancehall to Pop to Reggae and R&B, even as he planned to release another classical and evergreen Extended Play (EP) in March, 2023.

This is coming after the success of his previously released EP album titled ‘Archives’, which is currently streaming across all music platforms worldwide.

In a media chat, King David the Great, who is no stranger to the music industry, said he is currently putting the final touches to his yet-to-be released EP, even as he was spotted in the studio with Grammy Award winning rapper, Jadakiss, a member of the legendary group, The Lox and a Roc Nation artist owned by Shawn Carter, also known as JAY Z.

The Afrobeats star, while speaking on the future of Afrobeats, said: “Afrobeats is the new pop,” adding that in the new genre of sounds, Afrobeats will get bigger and bigger as long as it is done properly.

He continued by making references to the success of the likes of Burna Boy, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Davido, Rema, Oxlade, Tiwa Savage, etc, gaining international recognition and momentum with the new sound from West Africa.

King David the Great, who is also the owner of RTMG Royalty Timeless Music Group, is known for a string of collaborations due to be released soon.