The Kano State Police Command has arrested seven young men and kids for obstructing traffic near the roundabout by the State’s Government House in Kano while attempting to film a video aimed at going viral on social media.

The arrest was confirmed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, in a post on his Facebook page on Friday night. According to him, the suspects intentionally blocked the road at the popular junction, all in a bid to record a so-called ‘trending video’.

While much detail was not revealed regarding the identities of the suspects, the development has, however, sparked mixed reactions. While some netizens applauded the police for taking swift action and maintaining order, others criticised the move, describing it as a misplacement of priorities.

“They should be focusing on fighting real crimes, not arresting boys making videos,” one social media user, Haruna Shehu, commented.

Another user, Bashir Hussaini, wrote, “This is the kind of discipline we need. They should be flogged, public spaces are not for jokes. There must be consequences.”