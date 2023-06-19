Seadogs Donate Drugs, Medical Essentials To Kaduna Hospitals

National Association of Seadogs (NAS) Pyrates Confraternity in Kaduna State has donated free drugs and other medical essentials to hospitals in Kaduna State in its quest to assist pregnant women and children to reduce child and maternal mortality.

General Hospital Kawo in Kaduna North local government area and the Dr Gwamna Awan General Hospital in Kakuri, Kaduna South local government area of the state are the hospitals that benefitted.

President of the association Fotula Deck, in an interview with newsmen on their mission shortly after visiting the benefiting hospitals said they were doing one of their humanitarian health services by caring for the pregnant women; maternal and child.

He said, “We come today to share some medical essentials and drugs to help reduce issues affecting a lot of pregnant women in our community. Some of them don’t have money to buy some of the essentials. After thorough investigation by some of our members, three of them Nonso, Femi and Peter, they reported back to me and we took it up to see how we can also assist in our little way by providing them with their basic maternity essentials and drugs. Also, for the child, their basic drugs and maternity after they are given birth, to sustain them for a while,” he said.

He said the association was also into quality education, gender equality, good governance, and accountability.