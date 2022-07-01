The Federal High Court in Kano has stopped Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje administration’s request from borrowing N10billion for the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras in the state.

Justice Abdullahi Liman on Friday granted the prayers of a civil society coalition known as Kano First Forum (KFF), saying status quo must be maintained on the issue of the borrowing.

The group had on June 27 filed an exparte motion sworn to by the director-general of the association, Dr Yusuf Isyaka-Rabiu.

KFF through its counsels, led by Badamasi Suleiman-Gandu, prayed the court to restrain Governor Ganduje from obtaining the N10 billion loan.

Other respondents in the suit are the Attorney General of Kano State, Commissioner of Finance and Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly.

Others are Access Bank, Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management Office (DMO) and Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC).

Justice Abdullahi Liman also ordered the plaintiff to serve the Federal Ministry of Finance, Debt Management office and Fiscal Responsibility Commission with the order and other court processes.

KFF is opposing the borrowing of the N10billion on the ground of non-compliance with rules and regulations governing loan transactions.

The applicants in their prayers accused the state government of not complying with Debt Management Office’s Establishment Act 2003, Fiscal Responsibility Act 2007, and relevant Laws of Kano State 1968.

The adjourned date would be later communicated to both parties in the suit.

LEADERSHIP reports that the State House of Assembly had on June 15 approved Governor Ganduje’s request to access N10billion loan from Access Bank for the CCTV project