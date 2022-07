A member of the House of Representatives representing Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency of Edo State, Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen, is dead.

The lawmaker reportedly died on Friday morning from an undisclosed ailment.

Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Rep Benjamin Kalu, confirmed the death of the lawmaker but said the cause of death was not yet known to the House

Kalu added that he was still speaking with the leadership of the House and may issue an official statement later.

