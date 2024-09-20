A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the Kaduna State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from holding state congress and elections scheduled for Saturday September 21, pending the determination of motion on notice for interlocutory injunction.

Five aggrieved members of the party in Kaduna State have obtained the ex parte order to stop the election which was granted by the court.

Recall that Nura Waziri, Muntari Shuaibu, Yusuf Suleiman, Mallam Mansur Alasan and Jaafaru Abubakar had approached the court seeking an order to stop the election.

The ex parte motion was filed by the counsel to the aggrieved party members, M. A. Mahmud (SAN) on their behalf.

Mahmud, in a letter to the INEC chairman, dated September 18, asked the commission to restrain itself from participating and monitoring the state congress scheduled to hold on Saturday, September 21, 2024 in Kaduna.