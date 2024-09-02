A federal high court in Abuja has summoned Olayemi Cardoso, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), to appear before it regarding the money laundering case brought against Binance Holdings Limited and its executives.

According to The Cable, Cardoso is to appear before the court with specific documents on September 2.

Although Emeka Nwite, the presiding judge, had previously adjourned the matter to October 11, the defence counsel had approached the court to reschedule.

In April, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Binance, a cryptocurrency firm, and Tigran Gambaryan over allegations of money laundering.

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) also prosecutes for tax evasion.

In the document titled “Subpoena Duces Tecum,” with charge number FHC/ABCR/138/2024, the court asked the CBN governor to appear before it or delegate someone.

“You or any other officer you may delegate are commanded in the name of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to attend before the federal high court, Abuja judicial division, presided over by the honourable justice E. Nwite, on the 2nd day of September 2024 at 9 o’clock in the forenoon, and from day to day until the above cause is tried, to bring with you and produce at the time and place mentioned the following documents,” the subpoena read.

“Certified True Copy of the Excel spreadsheet captioned ‘Export Exchange Rate Results’ published on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s website from 1 June 2024 to 16 August 2024.”

The court also summoned CBN’s head of the legal services department.

On August 27, Richard Teng, chief executive officer (CEO) of Binance, called for the release of Gambaryan, saying that the federal government is using “baseless allegations: to hold him in custody.

Binance said the federal government claims to hold Gambaryan because the company operates virtually.

The cryptocurrency exchange said it looks forward to working with the government once the issues have been resolved.