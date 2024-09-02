The minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, will represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the head of Nigeria’s delegation to the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali, Indonesia, from September 1st to 3rd, 2024.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by the minister’s media aide, Rabiu Ibrahim, it was announced that the Forum’s theme, “Bandung Spirit for Africa’s Agenda 2023,” recalls the historic 1955 Asian-African Conference, also known as the “Bandung Conference,” hosted by Indonesia. This conference marked a new chapter of solidarity and collaboration between the two continents.

The forum aims to deepen the synergy between Indonesia’s Vision 2045 and the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

“Nigeria and Indonesia share a strong and friendly bond that has grown over the years, with the government of Indonesia designating Nigeria as its African investment destination from 2022 to 2026,” the statement noted. “This is a testament to the seriousness with which Indonesia views Nigeria and its economic potential and investment friendliness.”

According to the statement, the trade volume between the two countries reached $6 billion in 2023, up from $4 billion a decade ago.

The statement further highlighted Indonesia’s support to Nigeria, including donating 1.58 million doses of the Pentavalent vaccine, valued at nearly $2 million, in 2023. This gesture has been pivotal in Nigeria’s efforts to protect its children from life-threatening diseases.

“While in Indonesia, the minister will showcase Nigeria’s investment potential across various sectors and highlight the socio-economic gains of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement continued. “He will also advocate for opportunities for Nigerian businesses to play an active role in the Indonesian economy.”

Idris remarked, “I look forward to representing His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the government and people of Nigeria at the Second Indonesia-Africa Forum.

“I am confident that the Forum will be yet another memorable milestone in strengthening the bonds between Indonesia on the one hand and Nigeria and Africa on the other hand.”