A Kogi State High Court sitting in Kabba, Kogi State has reserved the 15th of December, 2022 for ruling in a case of chieftaincy tussle between Chief Aderemi Medupin suing for himself and on behalf of Ohi/Idofin sons and daughters and Chief Iliasu Babatunde Aminu and three others.

Justice Saliu Zubair gave the ruling after listening to counsels to the applicant Dr Adekunle Oladapo Otitoju and that of respondents, Austin Oboni on the matter.

Counsel to the applicant Dr Adekunle Oladapo Otitoju had sought the leave of the court that the supposed installation of the first respondent, Chief Iliasu Babatunde Aminu as the Obadofin of Iyamoye contravenes the law in view of the fact that an application is pending before the court to restrain him from parading himself as the Obadofin of Iyamoye.

This he stressed was also in view of the white paper from Ijumu Local Government that only those from Idofin Clan can be installed as such.

Counsel to the first and fourth respondent, Austin Oboni had argued that a completed process cannot be stopped by the court of law especially in the situation whereby the coronation of the first defendant has been done.

Justice Saliu Zubair who cautioned counsel to the respondent not to insinuate the position of the court especially as his arguments were not captured in his written address.

Counsel to the applicant, said he is optimistic that the rule of law will prevail in the matter while counsel to respondent said he looked forward to the date given by the court for ruling.

It would be recalled that a white paper from the Ijumu local government had refrained the first and fourth respondents from taking any action on the matter.