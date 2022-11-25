Abdullahi Ole“We welcome all the decampees and appreciate you for your conviction and your trust in our party. We are going to work together to achieve success. We will treat you all fairly as members of our party. As you can see, PDP is now empty. They only deploy social media to feign popularity,” he said.

“They came up with a slogan – ‘O Suwa’ (We are fed up). They are truly shameless for comparing their 16 years to our three and a half years in office. They boast of constructing a fly over bridge at the post office. They are liars. They never told the Kwarans that the Federal government funded the project. The same thing applies to Ilesha Baruba -Chikanda road construction and the Airport. We are building huge projects with our own money as an administration while delivering basic amenities to our people, including workers’ welfare. We cannot entrust the future of our state to those who once ruined a bank. They will destroy our state, if we make that mistake. Let them know that you’re not tired of good government and steady spread of infrastructure across the state,” the governor told the mammoth crowd.

AbdulRazaq mentioned some of his administration’s scorecards across sectors and enjoined the participants to remain resolute to deliver the state for APC at the polls.

The APC chairman in the state, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, said Kwarans have all seen the huge gap between the past and present administrations in terms of inclusive growth and good governance, and have vowed never to allow the state to go backward.

He said the comeback bid of PDP was evil and targeted at denying the citizens what they are already enjoying under AbdulRazaq, restating the government’s scorecards across sectors.

The decampees took turns to explain why they left their parties to embrace APC, calling Governor AbdulRazaq an architect of a new Kwara.