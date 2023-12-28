Former military administrator of Delta State, Air Commodore Luke Ochulor (retired) has thrown his weight behind Governor Hope Uzodimma’s choice of producing his successor from the Owerri zone area of the State believed to be highly marginalised with political positions.

Ochulor who made the disclosure in a telephone interview with LEADERSHIP, regretted that the Imo charter of equity was truncated in 2007 after Chief Ikedi Ohakim was denied the opportunity to complete his second term.

He however added that since the charter could not be reversed, the rightful zone to merit it is Owerri zone.

Ochulor said “In 2007 we wanted Ohakim to go for a second term but it didn’t work because of Rochas Okorocha. But since they have entered the charter of equity, let us believe that the next governor should come from the Owerri zone”.

On his preferred candidate, the retired military administrator said “I don’t have anybody in mind but when we get to the bridge we will cross it. If Ohakim had been given a chance then, all these problems we’re having, we wouldn’t have been having it.

“It’s difficult to correct now, we allowed Okorocha to jump the gun and in 2019 the man from Owerri zone was also schemed out, so whatever happens now, let somebody from Owerri zone start it,” Ochulor said.

On Uzodimma keeping his promise to allow somebody from Owerri zone succeed him, he said, “Okorocha had it with the family of Agbaso then he reneged, I pray the governor keeps his words, if he does I will start respecting politicians.”