The suspension of the leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has been set aside by a High Court of Justice sitting in Kano State.

In his ruling in suit number K/M1175/2023, Justice Usman Mallam Na’Abba, stopped some aggrieved members of the party from acting as its national officers.

Also, a motion, Form 48, dated February 14, 2024, was filed intimating the respondents of the consequences of the disobedience to court order.

Justice Na’Abba had said that, “An order of interim injunction is hereby granted, restraining the respondents by themselves, their agents, cronies and whosoever acting or acting through them from parading themselves, issuing press release or granting Interviews as national officers, leaders or members of the applicant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

“An order of interim injunction is hereby granted setting aside the purported suspension of Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso as member of the applicant and restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising the purported suspension pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

The defendants in the case, who were restrained by the court from further parading themselves as members/officers of the party, are Chief Bontrace 0. Aniebonam, Dr Gilbert Agbo Major, Barr. Tony Christopher Obioha, Comrade Oginni Olaposi, Hajia Rexia Zanlaga and Mark Usman.

Others are Umar Jubril, Alhaji Adebayo Wasiu, Alhaji Tajudeen Adebayo, Alhaji Mamoh Garuba, Abourasaq Abdulsalam and Barr. Abiola Henry Olarotimi.

The rest are Engr. Babayo Aboullahi Mohammed, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya, Chinonso Adiofu, Hon. Prince Sunday Chukwuemeka, Barr. Jonathan Chineme Ibeogu and INEC.