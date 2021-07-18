Following the confirmation of the Delta variant of COVID-19 and the rising number of infections and hospitalisation in the country, the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 (PSC), has put six states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on red alert as part of the preventive measures against a third wave of the disease.

According to the statement signed by the chairman of the PSC and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF), Boss Mustapha, late Saturday night, he listed the states as: Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Kaduna, Kano, Plateau and the FCT.

The PSC, however, warned that all states of the federation should heighten their state of preparedness and continue to enforce all protocols put in place, given the ease of spread of the Delta variant.

“These steps are critical as we begin to see worrisome early signs of increasing cases in Nigeria.

“The PSC shall continue to minimise the risk of importation of Variants of Concern into the country by strengthening Surveillance at all Points of Entry (POE), enforcing extant quarantine protocols and sustaining the current restrictive measures against travelers arriving from India,

Brazil, Turkey and South Africa,” he said.

He added that the PSC felicitates with the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration, urging all state governments and religious leaders to be mindful of the potential for wider spread of the virus during large gatherings.

“The PSC, therefore, recommends the

following preventive measures for a safe Eid-el-Kabir celebration: decentralisation of Eid prayer to neighborhood Friday Prayer Mosques (outdoor); suspension of Durbar activities; and observation of limitations on all indoor gatherings.

Nigerians and all Residents are reminded to stay safe, always,” Mustapha stated.