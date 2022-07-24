Ekiti State Government has urged residents not to lose their guards against Covid-19 and get themselves vaccinated against the deadly pandemic, saying seventy-four new cases have been recorded in the state.

It also disclosed that 384,730 persons have been fully vaccinated in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr Oyebanji Filani who disclosed this to journalists said the new cases were recorded after the Eld- el-kabir celebrations.

Filani explained that there was significant decline in the number of positive Covid-19 cases and low occupancy in the isolation centres before the celebrations observed early this month.

The commissioner appealed to all residents of of the state to adhere strictly to the government’s public health and social measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also urged the people to always observed safety guidelines and protocols which include, wearing of facemasks in public gatherings, maintaining hand hygiene through proper hand washing or use of alcohol-based hand rub, Social or physical distancing to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Others are reporting at the nearest health facility when sick, getting tested and isolating if positive and adherence to Covid-19 measures at public places.

He said vaccination remains the most effective means of tackling the virus urging all residents of the state to be vaccinated.