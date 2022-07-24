Hell was let loose and there was confusion on Saturday in Ofatedo, Osun State, when Prince, Yinusa Okunloye son of the Olofa of Ofatedo, Oba Abdulahi Okunloye was found in the pool of his blood.

It was gathered that the 43-year-old prince was murdered in the wee hours of Saturday at his residence in Ofatedo, Egbedore Local Government area of Osun State by suspected Cultist.

The untimely death of Yinusa led to protest by youths of the community who trooped to the streets, mounted road blocks that caused gridlock in the area.

The Osun State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, a Superintendent of police confirmed the incident.

According to her, at about 1.30 am, one Ismail Azzez of No 5, Olofa Street, Ofatedo reported at Ido-Osun Police Division that at about mid-night, a group of suspected Cultist numbering three invaded the above address.

“They called one 43-year-old Yinusa Okunloye out of his room and shot him at his chest and he later gave up the ghost”

Opalola stated that his remains were removed and deposited at UNIOSUN Teaching Hospital for autopsy, adding that while efforts are on to track down the evil perpetrators, no arrest has been made as at the time of filing this report.