No fewer than 1,176,728 residents of Ekiti State have been vaccinated against COVID-19 virus.

The State government also said it has vaccination capacity rate of 13,500 eligible persons per day and 17 functional Emergency Operations Centres (EOCs) spread across the State to strengthen its capacity to quickly discover and respond to health emergency.

The governor of the State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this at a dinner and award presentation organised in honour of members of the State’s COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilization Committee (RRMC) at the weekend.

Governor Fayemi commended the sacrifice and selfless service of members towards curtailing the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic in the State.

He expressed gratitude to the Grand Patron of the Committee and founder of ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), former Minister of Health and chairman of the Committee, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, and other members, noting that their commitment, and sacrifice contributed largely to the success recorded in the fight against the scourge.

Speaking on some of the achievements and successes recorded in the fight against Coronavirus, Fayemi said that the State was adjudged the best in humanitarian services during the COVID-19 lockdown and was recognised as having the best-performing disease surveillance team in the country.

Apart from the enhanced capacity in managing future health challenges, he further revealed that the effort towards building a viable health sector yielded the refurbishment of 14 high burden General and State Specialist Hospitals; resuscitation of State Dental and Ophthalmology Centers; construction of new Intensive Care Unit (ICU), new public health laboratory, and new Sexual Assault Referral Center (SARC).

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, according to him, included investment in the state drug management agency which now has a turnover of N242m with supply of good quality drugs at cheaper prices to the people of the State; digitalisation of medical records and payment collection in three specialist hospitals and Oba Adejugbe General Hospital in Ado Ekiti, among several others.

“We were able to achieve these and many more because of your commitment, dedication and patriotic service towards the wellbeing of our citizens in Ekiti State. I am sincerely short of the right words to appreciate you all for standing up for and standing by Ekiti State when in dire need.

“As our administration draws to a close, we are confident that we are leaving behind a legacy of impactful programmes in the health sector and we are assured that the incoming government will continue in the tradition of improvements to both our human resource and health infrastructure.

“Tonight, we are honouring each member of RRMC with a Certificate of Recognition for excellent service to Ekiti State. However, beyond this certificate, you have all etched your name in gold in the hearts of Ekiti-Kete through your noble service to Ekiti State. May posterity reward each and every one of you accordingly. Congratulations to you all,” Governor Fayemi told the Committee members.

Also speaking, the State’s governor-elect, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, while commending Governor Fayemi and the committee’s efforts in the fight against the pandemic, expressed optimism that the committee would provide more developmental support for his administration.

Earlier in his speech titled, “The Journey So Far”, chairman of the Committee, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, commended Governor Fayemi for being proactive in managing the pandemic in the State and for bringing together distinguished Ekiti sons and daughters with extensive experience, expertise and network to serve in the RRMC.

The chairman expressed the readiness of members of the committee to partner the incoming administration on areas that bother on values, unity, principles, traditions, Ekiti ideologies and others that can bring about economic development to the state and general well-being of the people.