A member of the Oyo Traditional Council, otherwise known as Oyomesi, the Alapinni of Oyo land, High Chief Abdul-Rasheed Shehu, is dead.

The High Chief, it was gathered, died in the early hours of Sunday after a protracted illness.

He would be buried according to Islamic rites in his compound this Sunday afternoon.

The management of Oyo East Local Government in Oyo State confirmed the the death of the kingmaker in a statement.

“Inahilahi wahinahilai rojibuna! With a heavy heart, and submission to the will of Allah, the Management of Oyo East L.G regrets to announce the passing of the High Chief, the Alapinni of Oyo Land, Alh Abdul-Rasheed Shehu early this Sunday morning, 18th Sept. 2022.

“Burial arrangement will come up at his residence today at 4:00 p.m.

“May Almighty Allah repose his soul in aljanna fridaus,” the statement said.