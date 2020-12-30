Palpably disturbed by the rapid transmission of coronavirus among Nigerians, particularly the younger people, the federal government is mapping out strategies to flatten the curve in the country.

Secretary to government of the federation (SGF) and chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha said the latest analysis showed that 16 out of every 100 tests conducted were positive.

Speaking at the briefing of the PTF, the SGF said, “Our analysis shows that 16 out of every 100 tests carried out are positive. We are also seeing increasing transmission among younger people and this is not considered good and safe. We must therefore exercise utmost restraint by taking responsibility”.

Revealing some of the measures taken to contain the pandemic, Mustapha hinted that the federal government has suspended the international passports of 100 Nigerians who failed to take the mandatory second test of COVID-19 after arriving Nigeria.

He said the names of the passengers will be published on January 1, 2021 and the suspension of their passports will last for six months.

The SGF noted: “With effect from 1st January, 2021 the passports of the first 100 passengers that failed to take their day seven post-arrival PCR test will be published in the national dailies.

“The passports, as deterrence, will also be suspended till June 2021”.

The PTF on COVID-19 also lamented the difficulty in national response, noting that “our National Response is passing through a challenging phase due to the seriousness of the second wave of infections in Nigeria”.

Mustapha added: “Week 52 has so far given us the highest number of infections, in a single week, to date. The PTF, this afternoon, discussed two very critical issues namely: Oxygen supply and Case Management. With the increasing number of infections and hospitalization, our objectives are to: ensure that infection, prevention and control (IPC) is properly instituted tominimize spread and exposure of health care workers to the virus; ensure that those who require hospitalization are well managed; those requiring medical attention for other ailments gain access to Treatment at medical facilities; and critical care is available and deployed especially where oxygen is needed. “The situation in Abuja and its environs has been of concern to the PTF. During our conversation with health authorities (including the CMDs of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Abuja: – National Hospital; Jabi & Gwagwalada) this afternoon, the PTF directed that the level of Infections, Prevention and Control as well as case management should be prioritized immediately,” Mustapha said.

Against the backdrop early detection of the virus, the federal government also urged state governments and other private organisations to start conducting rapid test as the second wave of the COVID-19 is spreading fast.

The PTF chairman noted: “You will recall that we recently issued some protocols to states to which a number of states have been actively implementing. We thank these States and urge others to follow suit.

“Closely related to these protocols, is the fact that the strategy of testing to detect and treat remains central to the role states are expected to play. Data shows that despite the resources already made available to sub-national entities, testing is very low across States in varying degrees.

“This is not helping our National Response. Indeed, some States have not reported any infections in several weeks.

“Reports received also point to the fact that laboratories recently established in the States are not working optimally.

“You will recall that we moved from two laboratories to about 90 (Public & Private) located in all states of the Federation. Their inability to function optimally has resulted in unacceptable levels of delay in receiving results and pressure on the National Reference Labs.

“We wish to urge all States to reopen all laboratories and ensure that testing is expanded and turnaround time for results is substantially reduced. In the same vein, states should please keep their Isolation/Treatment Centres open because of the rising cases of infection nationwide”.

The federal government further noted that it has worked out additional quarantine protocols to be observed by travelers arriving from the UK and South Africa.

This, it said, is in keeping with our determination to minimize any possibility of importation of the virus.

Mustapha said, “The new policy started from Monday, 28th December, 2020. Key changes include: Requirement for passengers for two additional documents: permit to travel/QR code obtained from the travel portal after payment for the day seven post-arrival test; and COVID 19 PCR negative test with a validity now shortened to 96 hours or four days.

“The PTF shall remain vigilant on this matter and our relevant agencies are also working on the sequencing to determine the strain found. The DG NCDC will elaborate on this subject.”

Infected FCT Health Workers Now 476

Meanwhile, the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has placed the number of health workers who have so far contracted COVID-19 in the territory at 476.

Chief press secretary to the FCT minister, Anthony Ogunleye, in a statement yesterday also noted that of the figure, four medical doctors have, however, paid the ultimate price.

“Since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the FCT, a total of 476 health workers inclusive of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, laboratory staff, drivers and other auxillary personnel have been infected by the virus. Of these figure, a total of 4 doctors have succumbed to the disease, the latest, a female doctor from Gwarimpa hospital passed on over the course of the week. There has not been any other recorded fatality of a health personnel over the last one week.

“It is important to mention that these fatalities have not in any way adversely affected the quality of services rendered in these hospitals and most certainly not to the point of rendering skeletal services.”

The FCTA also dismissed reports that its hospitals were currently rendering skeletal services due to the death of 20 medical doctors from COVID-19.

It stated: “This figure which is very far from the truth was credited to Dr Enemo Amadu, the President of the FCT chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association.

“Although Dr Amadu has since said that he was misquoted, as the 20 fatalities he gave was the national figure cutting across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT, it is still pertinent that the

FCTA sets the records straight in view of the fact public confidence in public health institutions is very essential in the face of the current public health emergency orchestrated by COVID-19.

“The current situation in FCT hospitals as at Monday, 28th December, 2020 are as follows;

“All FCT hospitals are operating at full capacity inclisive of emergencies for adults and children, delivery and maternity services, theatre services (operating 24 hour services), laboratory and pharmaceutical services, and hospital kitchens. All clinics will resume full services after the Christmas holidays on Tuesday, 29th of December, 2020.

“While there had been incidences where COVID-19 positive patients had infected some medical personnel, these personnel and indeed the patients have been treated and discharged and the affected hospital areas fully decontaminated without any adverse effect on the overall functionality of the hospitals”.

CAN Asks Churches To Obey Safety Guidelines

Meanwhile, ahead of the annual December 31 crossover night service to usher in a New Year, the national president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, has urged churches in the country to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols and additional directives by the relevant government authorities.

Ayokunle, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, said that the association understands the unfortunate state COVID-19 infection has put everybody world over, which caused some state governments to place a total ban on crossover night service resulting in the inability to enter into the new year prayerfully in joint fellowship with brothers and sisters.

He, however, urged churches to abide by the directives of each state government on the annual crossover night to prevent the spread of the infection.

He further said that no sacrifice was too much to put an end to the pandemic once and for all.

Speaking further, he expressed optimism that the end of COVID-19 was here at last in the mighty Name of Jesus Christ.

The statement reads in part: “The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) advises that, where the government places an embargo on the Crossover Night service, churches may meet earlier to praise and give God praises for the gift of life despite the pandemic and to place their requests for 2021 before God.

“In those states, services should be closed about 10:30 pm or at most 11:00 pm to enable worshippers to return home on time. It is a passing phase and this too shall pass away in Jesus Name. Very soon, the pandemic will become history and we will return to our usual routine services in Jesus’ Name.

“We appeal to all state governments to communicate with the leadership of CAN under their watches for understanding and support on their directives. We are partners in progress and development of the country.

“We also call on local government authorities to enforce the COVID-19 protocols in our markets and the transport sector”.

He also condoled with the family of the late Prof. Charles Adeyinka Adisa.

“On behalf of the leadership of the CAN, I commiserate with the family of the late Prof. Charles Yinka Adisa on his glorious home call,” he added.

COVID-19 Vaccines Must Be Approved By NAFDAC – PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 yesterday said the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) will check and approve any vaccine that will be administered in Nigeria.

Speaking at the COVID-19 national briefing, yesterday, the minister of state for Health, Olorunimbe Mamora, said so many vaccines are coming up, but any one Nigeria decides on, will be thoroughly investigated and approved by NAFDAC.

He also revealed that Nigeria is yet to decide on the vaccine to get but the federal government is working with other partners to get vaccine by the first quarter of 2021.

The minister also revealed that as at 29th December, 2020, total sample tested is 937,712; number of confirmed cases is 84,811; active cases is 12,190; discharges is 71,357; number of deaths till date is 1,264; and case fatality rate is 1.49 per cent.

He said, “The fatality rate at 1.49 percent despite increasing number of active cases as well as morbidity is evidence of scaled up activity and quality of care at the isolation centres.

“All Federal Tertiary hospitals who obviously run levels 2 & 3 isolation centres have been directed to improve/scale up Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures in order to improve on treatment outcomes and enhance safety of the frontline health personnel.

“This is coming at the backdrop of the recent upsurge in the affected health workers and the unfortunate demise of some.

“The Case Management team has continued to advocate for the presence of psychosocial support for both patients and health workers. This is necessary because of the fatigue and consequential apathy associated with the pandemic.”

Presidential C’ttee Member Dies Of COVID-19

A member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Femi Odekunle, is dead.

He died at the COVID-19 isolation centre in Gwagalada, Abuja yesterday evening.

PCAC is headed by Itse Sagay, a professor of law.

Announcing the death at the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 yesterday, Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation said, “A good friend of this government just passed on at 6:30pm”.

It is unclear if Mustapha was referring to Odekunle or another person but he said discussions were ongoing to help the deceased hours before news of his death broke.

Nigeria is currently experiencing the second wave of the pandemic.

Within the past two weeks, the daily count of COVID-19 cases recorded a significant rise — increasing to more than 1,000 cases within a 24-hour period.

In July, Odekunle made the headlines when he kicked against the arrest of Ibrahim Magu, former acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He had described Magu’s ordeal as a power play by blocs in the corridor of power.

Odekunle had alleged that Abubakar Malami, minister of justice, is the arrowhead of the bloc that is not really interested in President Muhammadu Buhari’s anti-corruption fight.

A graduate of the University of Ibadan, 1968, he got his PhD in Sociology and Social Psychiatry from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, in the United States, in 1974.

Acknowledged as the first professor of Criminology in Nigeria, Odekunle lectured in different universities.

We Have Lost a Valued Friend- PMB

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday expressed utmost shock at the news of the demise of Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, PACAC.

The President, in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, described Professor Odekunle as a valued friend and a towering intellectual giant with an impeccable knowledge of his chosen academic field, criminology and in such others as governance and administration.

“His death is very saddening. His lasting contributions as well as his charisma, wit and sense of humor will be sorely missed by all us, his friends and associates. May the Almighty repose his soul,” Buhari said.