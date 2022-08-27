India recorded 10,256 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall COVID19-related tally to 4,43,89,176.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country also reported 68 deaths in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19, bringing the total number of COVID19-related fatalities to 5,27,556.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.15 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.59 per cent, the ministry said.

Across the country parts and regions also recorded increase on Friday.

Telangana on Friday recorded 290 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state tally to 8,33,521.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 115.

A health department bulletin said 450 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 8,27,154.

The recovery rate rose to 99.24 per cent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 21,198 samples were tested on Friday. There were 2,256 active cases in the state.

Chhattisgarh on Friday reported 175 COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 2.63 per cent, taking the tally to 11,73,239, while the toll remained unchanged at 14,104, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 194 and touched 11,57,863, leaving the state with 1,272 active cases, he said.

Delhi Friday recorded 620 COVID-19 cases with a reduced positivity rate of 3.74 per cent, while two more people succumbed to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

The new cases came out of 16,579 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 702 COVID-19 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent, and four fatalities.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi’s infection tally increased to 19,97,674, while the toll rose to 26,448, it said.

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,53,192 on Friday after the detection of 58 cases,