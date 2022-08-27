The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has temporarily suspended the shutdown of indebted broadcast stations.

The commission had on Friday, August 19 issued a shutdown notice to licensees that were indebted to it over to the cumulative tune of N2.6 billion.

Following the ultimatum, the director general, Balarabe Shehu Ilelah, yesterday in Abuja said the commission received positive responses from the debtor licensees, including big players in the broadcast industry.

Sequel to a follow-up meeting held with executives of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and other critical stakeholders in the industry, Ilelah said the commission had decided to temporarily suspend the shutdown of the indebted broadcast stations all over the country.

The statement reads in part: “We express our profound appreciation to the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria, the affected licensees and broadcast stakeholders for their responses and interventions. We specifically thank DAAR Communications Ltd and Silverbird TV/Rhythm FM for their responses.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the commission was not unaware of the difficulties the shutdown must have caused the operators and other stakeholders, but must state that it would always operate within the National Broadcasting Commission Act Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

Meanwhile, the management of DAAR Communications PLC has thanked the director general and the management of NBC over the amicable resolution of the revocation/shutdown order.

The DAAR Communications management yesterday said it was pleased that NBC recognised its prompt response, contributions and prayers.

“We look forward to a harmonious working relationship with the commission and all our stakeholders towards delivering our audiences quality news, entertainment and information broadcast services,” DAAR said.