The Kano State governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appointed the Permanent Secretary in charge of Council Affairs, Mrs. Mu’azatu Isa Dutse, as the Acting Head of Service.

The appointment followed the voluntary resignation of the State’s Head of the Civil Service, Alh. Usman Bala.

The governor’s decision was aimed at ensuring the seamless operation of the civil service in the State after the departure of the former Head of Service.

This appointment takes effect from Wednesday, November 1, 2023, as announced by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi.