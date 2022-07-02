The African Health Budget Network (AHBN) has called for transparency and accountability in the procurement and delivery mechanisms for COVID-19 in Nigeria and other African countries.

Vaccines and Essential Drugs Associate, AHBN, Pharm Khadija Bobboyi, made the call yesterday during a dialogue meeting, themed: “Understanding COVID-19 Vaccines Procurement & Delivery Mechanisms for Africa”, in Abuja.

She noted that the Issues related to COVID-19 vaccines procurement and delivery for Africa were usually the affairs of the big international and regional donors/partners, affected country leaders and intergovernmental bodies, adding that the CSOs in Africa and the populace hardly know or understand the procurement and delivery mechanisms.

Bobboyi identified paucity of information and weak transparent processes as challenges to holding the governments and their donors to account.

She said the dialogue was an attempt to begin to change the narrative and empower African Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and the media with information.

This, she said, will promote greater and meaningful participation in the affairs of Africa and COVID-19.

She urged CSOs in Africa and the media to advocate participation in COVID-19-related issues on the continent.