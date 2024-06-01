Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Police, CP Waheed Ayilara has called on community stakeholders comprising traditional rulers, youths, politicians and non-state actors to be at the frontline of all-inclusive action plan to rid the state of criminal elements.

This is the major thrust of the ongoing tour of the 31 local government areas by the CP Ayilara where he charged residents to volunteer intelligence on known criminals and other suspicious characters in their neighbourhood for quick intervention by the police to prevent crimes.

Recall that Governor Umo Eno had expressed concern over rising cases of security breaches in parts of the state in the recent times, particularly in Uyo, Mkpat Enin, Oron, Mbo and others.

The governor was also worried that most of the communities are harbouring and shielding criminals, warning that drastic consequences would be brought against those compromising the security in the state.

Governor Eno also regretted that the blue economy potentials that abound in the coastal areas have not been fully explored as insecurity persists despite the donation of 14 gunboats and 20 patrol Hilux vans to security agencies.

Determined to address the security infractions, CP, Ayilara while visiting Ikono LGA, reiterated his zero – tolerance for crimes of any sort, and charged the locals to safeguard their communities’ assets and lives by promptly responding to suspected crime scenes through distressed calls.

“There’s absolute need for all to join hands with the security agencies in keeping their communities safe and crime-free,” he urged.

Ayilara who described traditional rulers and the LGAs Chairmen as “strategic partners in the fight against crime,” urged them to live above board, and as well act within the confines of the law.

He explained that since the problems experienced in one community vary from what is obtainable in another, it became necessary for him to enlist the support of all critical stakeholders in policing the state.

The police boss restated his commitment towards ensuring that Akwa Ibom State remains the most peaceful state in the country, noting that “when there is peace, investors will flock in.”

Transition Committee Chairman of Ikono local government area, Mr. Kingsley Akpan commended the CP, “for adopting a bottom-top approach in policing the state, and tasked him to work assiduously in line with the administration’s ‘ARISE Agenda’ in security, considering the huge investment by the government in the sector.