Chef Tolu Okojie, professionally known as Chef TEE, is the visionary force behind Greelz Inc., a groundbreaking culinary venture dedicated to transforming the experience of Suya, a traditional West African grilled meat dish, and Afrofusion grills.

Inspired by cherished memories of his childhood kitchen, Tolu’s journey as a culinary storyteller began early, crafting flavorful tales for his siblings. Hailing from the esteemed Okojie family in Uromi, Edo State, Tolu has become an award-winning chef in Ontario, Canada, recently receiving special recognition for his contributions to the multicultural culinary landscape.

Today, Tolu is celebrated as one of the most sought-after Grill Masters. With his unmatched artistic flair, he infuses each dish with captivating flavors, turning every culinary creation into a sensory adventure. His passion for grilling transcends mere sustenance; it is a commitment to redefine the culinary landscape. Through the perfect combination of tender meats and exquisite spices, Chef TEE’s culinary craftsmanship takes taste buds on an unparalleled journey of delight.

“As a chef, my goal is to create more than just meals; I aim to craft unforgettable experiences through flavors that tell a story. With Greelz Inc., I want to share the rich cultural heritage of Afrofusion grills with the world, making every bite a celebration of tradition and innovation,” says Chef TEE.

As a revered food content creator, Tolu captivates audiences on social media platforms. He offers more than just recipes; he invites people into a world where each flavor tells a compelling story. Beyond the kitchen, Chef TEE’s influence extends as an invitation to embark on a flavorful odyssey — a place where tradition, innovation, and unwavering passion converge to create unforgettable culinary moments.

Tolu’s vision for Greelz Inc. is to celebrate and share the rich cultural heritage of Afrofusion grills with a global audience. He aims to make every bite a celebration of tradition and innovation, bridging cultural gaps through the universal language of food. Through Greelz Inc., Tolu aspires to create culinary experiences that honor the past while embracing the future, offering an authentic taste of West African cuisine infused with a modern twist.

“As a chef deeply inspired by my own journey and cultural heritage, I believe in giving back to empower the next generation of chefs. By promoting cultural heritage in cooking, we inspire young chefs to embrace and celebrate their backgrounds, enriching their culinary creations and fostering a deeper appreciation for diversity and tradition within the culinary world,” he told LEADERSHIP.

Biography

Chef Tolu Okojie attended Tunwase Nursery and Primary School in Nigeria; proceeded to Federal Government College, Wukari, Taraba state and then obtaining his degrees from Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, Edo state and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun state, respectively.

Okojie worked as a banker from 2008 to 2016 in Nigeria, before moving to Canada where he ventured into the catering world, establishing the Greelz Inc, a groundbreaking culinary venture dedicated to transforming the experience of Suya, a traditional West African grilled meat dish, and Afrofusion grills.