The Commissioner of Police, Edo State Police Command, Umoru Ozigi has ordered investigation into death of the former Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Comrade Kaduna Eboigbodin.

The investigation followed accusation that the deceased NLC chairman had an encounter with some policemen when he was flagged and said he would be taken to their station after which he slumped and died.

Civil society organisations on Tuesday, issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the police to fish out their men involved in the road block that led to the death of Eboigbodin.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Edo State Command, Moses Yamu said the CP Ozigi has ordered immediate investigation on the incident.

“The Edo State Command of the Nigeria Police has received with great concern, news of the death of Comrade Kaduna Eboigbodin former Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Edo State, allegedly due to Police “unprofessional conduct.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Umoru P. Ozigi, psc, mnips wishes to use this medium to commiserate with the widow, family, friends and associates of the deceased over the loss and prays for the repose of his soul.

“He further noted the cordial working relationship existing between the Police, Civil Society Organisations, NLC and all critical stakeholders in the State and has therefore directed the immediate investigation into the incident,” the statement read.

It expressed the commitment of the Command to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice prevails in every situation.