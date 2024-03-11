There seems to be a crack within the ranks of the Grassroots Development Initiative (GDI), a frontline political pressure group loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike.

This is as twelve (12) former local government coordinators of the group have declared their support for the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

Wike, who is the immediate-past governor of the state and his successor, Fubara, have been at daggers-drawn over the control of the political structure in the state, prompting the governor to begin setting up his own political pressure group, the Simplified Movement across the 23 local government areas in the state.

Last Sunday, GDI President-General, Hon. Bright Amaewhule, approved the appointment of an acting chairman, deputy chairman and secretary for the LGA coordinators forum.

Those appointed include Hon. Ikpechi Oriji as the Acting Chairman of the Forum as well as the members representing Abua/Odual Constituency and Degema Constituency, Hon. John Dominic Iderima and Disciple Peter Abbey as the Deputy Chairman and Secretary respectively.

LEADERSHIP observed that the visit came on the same day when the 12 former local government coordinators led by their former chairman and caretaker committee Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, Hon. Collins Onunwor visited Fubara at Government House, Port Harcourt, where they pledged their loyalty to him.

The duo represented coordinators from Obio/Akpor, Ogu/Bolo, Port Harcourt City, Opobo/Nkoro, Gokana, Bonny, Ahoada West, Ahoada East, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Oyigbo, Asari-Toru, and Akuku-Toru local government areas.

Speaking during the visit to the governor, Onunwor said they decided to resign their leadership positions in GDI in order to join the Simplified Movement in the interest of Rivers people.

He stated that the key mission of GDI was to protect, defend and promote the interest of Rivers State and its people, adding that having freely given their votes and mandate to Fubara, and affirmed by the Supreme Court, GDI has no other option than to support the governor to succeed.

Onunwor further pledged the determination and dedication of the former GDI coordinators to the success of the policies and programmes of the present administration.

He said: “We want the public, Rivers people and all Nigerians to know that GDI is the group founded by the former governor and now Federal Capital Territory Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike. That group brought him to power in 2015, and supported his ambition in 2019. That group is his strength.

“But today, we and our supporters have decided we are no longer members of GDI. The reason is simple: we want to be with Rivers people. Rivers interest is paramount.

“In 2012, GDI interest was to protect, defend and promote our brother-in-law, President Goodluck Jonathan, because of our mother and sister, Dame Patience Jonathan; and it yielded good dividends to the state.

“Through that struggle, our brother, Chief Nyesom Wike, became governor in 2015; and in 2019, when Abuja politicians said he will not return for second tenure, we all rallied round him and defended our votes, and he served for eight years.

“Today, Rivers interest is to protect our votes that brought in Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Executive Governor of Rivers State in the most credible, fair and violence-free election.

“We have come to join millions of Rivers women, youths, elders, and other well-meaning people who insist that we must protect our votes to sustain democracy.

“Our concern is that we voted for PDP and Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and we must protect that mandate with all we have,” Onunwor said.