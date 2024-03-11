Shortage of power supply in Yobe State has thrown residents of the state and people in the Damaturu metropolis into water scarcity.

LEADERSHIP gathered that most affected areas in the state capital are Alimarami, Ajari, Pawari, Shagari low-cost, Nayinawa and Pompomari.

Report into the water scarcity has it that the public boreholes in the affected areas are connected to national grid to generate and pump water.

A resident, Abdullah stated, that there is acute water shortage at Alimarami and some parts of Shagari New Extension where a cart of 12 jerry cans of water fetched from commercial boreholes now costs between N800 to N1000.

Another resident who spoke on the condition of anonymity said, “in my place, Ajari, a cart of 12-jerry cans of water is sold at the cost of N1200. The situation is bad.”

The scarcity in Damaturu, the state capital, has made the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Bini to direct the distribution of diesel to all boreholes in Damaturu and its environs.

The directive is intended to ease the problem associated with water scarcity being faced by residents in the past few days.

Governor Buni, in a statement by the Secretary to State Government, Baba Mala Wali, said the state has enough diesel for distribution to power all boreholes in the affected areas, promising that the problem would be resolved immediately.

LEADERSHIP also learnt that the residents of Damaturu and neighbouring communities have been battling acute water scarcity as a result of the destruction of 330KV electricity line by suspected Boko Haram members last month.

The destruction has made it difficult to power borehole generators that would supply potable water to residents.